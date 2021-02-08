Naga Chaitanya making his digital debut?

After the vast expansion of digital market, all the stars have been signing web series and web-based movies for digital giants like Amazon and Netflix. The digital giants too have been investing a bomb on the projects that feature stars. The latest entrant into digital space is said to be Naga Chaitanya. Chaitu and Vikram Kumar are joining hands for a horror-based web series that will start rolling next year. Amazon Prime will produce this project and Vikram Kumar is done with the scriptwork recently. The makers are investing a bomb on the project.

Naga Chaitanya’s wife Samantha already made her debut into the digital space and is the lead antagonist in The Family Man: Season 2. Chaitanya is currently working with Vikram Kumar for a film Thank You that will release later this year. Dil Raju is the producer. Chaitu is also in talks with Mohan Krishna Indraganti, Venky Atluri and Nandini Reddy for his upcoming movies.