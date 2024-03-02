Exclusive: Nani puts HIT 3 on Hold?

Natural Star Nani is lining up several interesting projects. He is in action mode and is shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a crazy film directed by Vivek Athreya. The film hits the screens in August this year and Nani announced that he would be working with Sujeeth in one more action entertainer. DVV Danayya is the producer and the shooting formalities will commence very soon. Nani played a cameo in HIT: The Second Case which was produced by the actor himself. His role Arjun Sarkar received wide applause and Nani announced that he would essay the lead role in HIT 3.

Sailesh Kolanu met Nani recently and narrated the idea of HIT 3. Nani rejected the plot and he asked Sailesh to rework on the script. Sailesh’s recent offering Saindhav ended up as a huge disaster at the box-office. Sailesh is currently working on the script and HIT 3 will now be delayed considering the lineup of Nani. The young actor is also holding talks with Dasara fame Srikanth Odela and the project too will be announced this year. He will also work with Balagam fame Venu and the film is said to be a periodic love story. Apart from these, Nani has two other projects in discussion stages and HIT 3 is delayed and pushed for now.