Dasara 2024: Packed with Four Biggies?

There are no major releases in summer this year and several top and young Tollywood actors are expected to test their luck in the second half of this year. Dasara is the next best season of the year and as per the update, four films are in the race for release. Pawan Kalyan’s stylish actioner OG is announced for September 27th release and the film will take the full advantage of the Dasara holiday season as it would head for a release even before Dasara. The film will also take the advantage of Dasara holidays. NTR’s Devara is announced for October 10th release and the film will have a record release.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for Bobby’s film which is a mass entertainer and there are speculations that the film will release during the Dasara season on October 3rd. The shoot of the film got delayed as Balakrishna is active in AP politics before the polls. Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the biggest bet in his career with Thandel, a realistic action drama laced with a love story. Geetha Arts is backing this big-budget film directed by Chandoo Mondeti. If things go as per the plan, Thandel will release on October 11th. This year, four biggies are in the Dasara race.