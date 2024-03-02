Krish finally attends for Investigation in Drugs Case

Tollywood director Krish has been facing allegations in a drugs case that was busted in Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli on February 24th. There are lot of speculations about Krish and the talented director was unavailable. Several reports told that he was in Mumbai on personal work and he promised to appear before the cops soon. On Friday, Krish applied for an anticipatory bail in the Telangana High Court. In a surprising move, Krish appeared before the Hyderabad cops for investigation last evening and the investigation went on for four hours.

The samples of Krish were taken and the results are expected to be out soon. If the test results are positive, Krish will be arrested in the drugs case as per the cops. Krish has been left in waiting mode from the past few years and his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu featuring Pawan Kalyan is delayed. He recently kick-started a women-centric film featuring Anushka in the lead role and a schedule of shoot was wrapped up recently.