NTR bonds with Kannada Top Stars

Young Tiger NTR along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi flew down to Bengaluru last evening to participate in a private event in the city. NTR met some of the talented Kannada bigwigs who shot fame in the recent years. NTR was spotted with KGF fame Prashanth Neel, Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty along with KGF producer Vijay Kirgandur in the event. Y Ravi Shankar, the co-producer of Mythri Movie Makers too was present. NTR was spotted bonding with the celebrities and their families. Prashanth Neel’s wife Likhitha Reddy and Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty too were present.

NTR after a long break joined the sets of Devara recently and the current schedule is taking place in Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory. The film’s release is pushed to October this year and the shooting formalities are expected to be completed by May or June. Koratala Siva is the director. NTR will also complete the shoot of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film marks the Bollywood debut of Tarak. He will soon work with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel for an actioner and more details are expected to be out soon.