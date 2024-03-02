The grand wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant commenced last evening in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Most of the Bollywood celebrities flocked for the grand wedding and private jets are arranged for the lavish wedding. Bollywood media speculates that over Rs 1000 crores are spent for the luxurious wedding of Anant Ambani. Rihanna’s electrifying performance was the highlight of last night and she was paid a bomb to perform on stage. The drone show at the event was the other surprise for the guests. A grand cocktail party took place last night in Jamnagar.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Karishma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others flew down to Jamnagar for the wedding. Ram Charan is the only Tollywood actor who attended the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani. MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Saina Nehwal were spotted flying to Jamnagar from Mumbai along with their families. Marck Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, several international cricketers who played for Mumbai Indians too were apart of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding celebrations will continue till March 3rd and over 1000 guests were invited for the celebrations. The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12th.