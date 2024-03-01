YSR Congress senior leaders to join TDP

Some senior leaders of the ruling YSR Congress are set to join the opposition TDP in the next couple of days. They have set the dates ready for the entry into the TDP ahead of the 2024 general elections to the State Assembly.

Narasaraopet MP, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu is all set to join the TDP. He held a couple of rounds of meetings with his supporters in Narsaraopet and took their views on joining the TDP. A good number of his supporters have reportedly advised him to go to the TDP and not stay back in the YSR Congress. He is likely to join the TDP in the presence of party chief N Chadnrababu Naidu at the Ra Kadali Raa meeting to be held in Dachepalli of Palnadu district.

Another senior leader and Mylavaram MLA from NTR district, Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, is also scheduled to join the TDP. He made up his mind to quit the YSR Congress and join the TDP. Sources say that the TDP had offered him the Mylavaram Assembly seat. The party plans to shift former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao to Penamaluru in Krishna district.

Krishna Praad is scheduled to join the TDP in the party office in Hyderabad. He is likely to visit Hyderabad some time next week and join the party. He is not happy with the YSR Congress and has announced his decision to join the TDP.

Former MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore is also joining the TDP. He had sent his resignation to both the Rajya Sabha membership and the YSR Congress primary membership recently. He sent the resignation letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, though Jagan had made him the incharge of Nellore Parliament Constituency.

Sources say that Prabhakar Reddy is not happy with Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress. He is not comfortable with the YSR Congress and had to quit the party to join the TDP ahead of the elections.