Exclusive: Parasuram gets a jolt from Veteran producer

Talented director Parasuram directed a decent bunch of films. His last outing Geetha Govindam ended up as a massive hit after which several producers rushed to sign projects with him. He recently announced his next film that would feature Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. 14 Reels Plus is on board to produce this romantic entertainer. Veteran producer BVSN Prasad paid an advance of Rs 25 lakhs in 2008.

Parasuram is yet to honor his commitment till date. With the latest announcement, BVSN Prasad approached the Film Chamber of Commerce demanding a hefty return instead of doing a film with Parasuram. BVSN Prasad is said to have been demanding Rs 6 crores in return for the advance paid. 14 Reels Plus and Naga Chaitanya are left puzzled with the jolt. They asked Parasuram to resolve the issue at the earliest. Else, the film would be shelved.

There are talks that a couple of other producers who paid advances for Parasuram too are in plans to approach the director to return back their advance amounts.