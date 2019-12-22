Bheemili next Capital: Beach front house for CM?

Exactly, the YCP government is developing future core capital of AP near Bheemili municipal town. It is nearly 25 kms north of Visakhapatnam. The town is one of the oldest municipalities in the country. Bheemili beach is a favourite destination for picnickers. YCP Number 2 Vijayasai Reddy has confirmed Bheemili as the seat of next administrative capital. It is going to have Secretariat, Assembly, High Court bench, MLA quarters and, most importantly, Chief Minister’s Office. What more, YCP leaders have already identified a huge chunk of sea-front land for building another house for Jagan Reddy family. This will not be a small one like his house in Tadepalli. This will be an iconic one just like CM’s residences at Lotus Pond and Bangalore.

Vijayasai has been camping in Vizag for the last few weeks to make arrangements for Capital functioning as early as possible. Jagan Reddy is indeed in a hurry to shift Capital the sooner the better. Already, YCP North Coastal Andhra leaders began attacking Chandrababu Naidu saying that the Opposition leader is blocking the setting up of Capital there. Vijayasai is saying that Bheemili Capital will usher in all-round development in North Coastal districts which are till now backward. Jagan Reddy is confident of winning majority seats in North Coastal Andhra by provoking local people against TDP, BJP and Jana Sena.