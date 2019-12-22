Pic Talk: Ultra Stylish and Dazzling Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is making her comeback to films and turned a signing spree. The gorgeous actress made her presence in the Filmfare Awards event that took place last night. Dressed in a glittering costume, Shruti Haasan looked dazzling and super stylish. Shruti Haasan turned out to be the special attraction for the night in this star-studded affair. The actress recently started shooting for Ravi Teja’s Krack which will release next year.





