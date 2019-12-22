Butta Bomma song teaser from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Folk Melody

The next single from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled ‘Butta Bomma’ was postponed due to technical issues. The makers today released Butta Bomma song teaser from the film which is a folk melody. Armaan Malik’s magical tone is an asset. The song is set in Srikakulam accent and the full song will be released on December 24th. Thaman seems to have composed one more peppy melody for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is in the final stages of shoot and it features Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is aimed for January 12th 2020 release. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo features a bunch of renowned actors from various languages and is said to be an emotional family entertainer.