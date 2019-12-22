Dil Raju disconnected with Iddari Lokam Okate

Dil Raju is one producer who is outspoken about his films. During the events, he reveals several facts that happened behind the screen. He produced Raj Tarun’s Iddari Lokam Okate which is carrying low buzz. The pre-release event took place last night and during his speech, Dil Raju said that he was completely disconnected with the film. “I watched the first half of Iddari Lokam Okate and was left completely disconnected and did not watch the second half,” said Raju.

Soon, he said that he suggested changes and watched the final copy last month. “After making changes, I liked the first half which was passable. The second half of Iddari Lokam Okate has good emotions and the climax will impress the audience big time. On the whole, Iddari Lokam Okate is a decent attempt” said Raju. The film was screened for college students yesterday and Dil Raju announced that special screenings are planned in Nellore (Monday), Vizag (Tuesday) and in Melbourne (Wednesday).

Directed by GR Krishna, Iddari Lokam Okate features Raj Tarun and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. The film hits the screens on December 25th.