Police Rajyam suppressing farmers protests: Amaravati

General life is totally paralysed in the Amaravati Capital City villages for the fifth day continuously. Farmers are coming out on the roads to continue their protests against Capital shifting. Their family members, women, students and children are also actively participating in the protests. Because of police harassment, the farmers have decided to continue dharnas on the roads under the sun. The police are not allowing shamianas. The farmers say that the police are acting like YCP activists. The police are even threatening the tent house owners not to give shamianas to farmers. Large police force is deployed in villages.

Vanta Vaarpu (cooking and eating on the road) is being held at Uddandarayunipalem where PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravati Capital City. Some farmers are making half-naked protests. They are protesting with garlands made of chappals and torn clothes. Farmers have decided to continue their agitation till CM Jaganmohan Reddy withdraws his 3 Capitals statement. They say that they will not be frightened by the police cases against protesting farmers. The farmers say that they have unitedly removed the YCP colours from their Panchayat offices. They dared the police to file cases against all the 35,000 farmers in Amaravati villages and also their families.