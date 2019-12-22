Prati Roju Pandaage holds well on the Second day – 2 Days AP/TS Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has a very good hold on the second day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.60 Cr. The collections on second day are about 90 percent of the opening day (compared to overall worth share) which is very good. Two days total of the film now stands at 5.80 cr. The film will go past 8.50 mark today.

Below are the area wise 2 days Shares

AreaDay 2 collectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam2.45 Cr1.25 Cr
Ceeded0.66 Cr0.34 Cr
UA0.80 Cr0.43 Cr
Guntur0.46 Cr0.3 Cr
East0.47 Cr0.3 Cr
West0.34 Cr0.22 Cr
Krishna0.38 Cr0.21 Cr
Nellore0.25 Cr0.18 Cr
AP/TS5.81 Cr3.23 Cr
