Maruthi ready with his Next

Young and talented director Maruthi is busy with back to back projects irrespective of the results. His recent offering Prati Roju Pandaage impressed the family audience and is set to have a decent first weekend. The ace director already signed his next film that will mark the debut of ace producer DVV Danayya’s son Kalyan Dasari in the lead role. Maruthi already wrapped up the script work of the film and the final draft is locked.

The regular shoot will commence post Sankranthi and the female lead is being picked up. Maruthi is being offered a hefty paycheque for the film which will have a post summer release. DVV Entertainments will bankroll this project. Maruthi also has films lined up for UV Creations and Geetha Arts.