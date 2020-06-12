Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s offer for Trivikram

Top director Trivikram Srinivas is waiting for the arrival of NTR to start his next. He is sure that he would be left in waiting mode as NTR needs to focus and complete his part for RRR which is not going to happen anytime soon in these situations. Trivikram also penned a script for Venkatesh and Nani. Venkatesh recently clarified that he is not going to join film shoots anytime soon and he would be idle for this year.

It is during this time Trivikram received a call from Pawan Kalyan. The top actor is expected to complete the shoot of Vakeel Saab by the end of July. His next film will be directed by Krish and is a periodic drama. Considering the issued guidelines, Pawan cannot start the project. Pawan Kalyan proposed Trivikram to come up with an interesting and engaging script to start the film soon which can be wrapped up in a quick time. The meeting took place a couple of days ago. Trivikram is currently in thinking mode if he can do a quick film before the arrival of NTR. Things will be finalized very soon.

Haarika and Hassine Creations along with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works will produce this project if things fall in the right place.