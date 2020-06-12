Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s budget session from June 16

The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will commence on June 16.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has summoned the session at 10 a.m. on June 16, as per a notification issued by the Legislature Secretary on Thursday.

The notification was issued after the state government took a decision to convene the Assembly session for presenting the state budget for 2020-21.

The session will begin with the Governor’s address. The House will adjourn after his address and the Business Advisory Committee will then meet to decide the duration of the session, issues to be discussed and other details.

The YSR Congress Party government had tabled vote-on-account budget in March. The convening of a full-fledged budget session was delayed due to Covid-19 situation.

This will be the second budget of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government since it assumed office in May last year. The first budget was tabled in July last year.