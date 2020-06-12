KTR to attract industries fleeing China: What about Jagan?

The Telangana Government is keeping a close watch on the exodus of the US and European industries from China these past few weeks. It is planning to woo as many industries as possible to their state. Minister KT Rama Rao says they are making plans on how to overcome and how to take maximum advantage out of the Coronavirus crisis. He recalls how the TRS Government gave all required support for the industries in Hyderabad to overcome the lockdown crisis.

In KTR’s view, Telangana is one of the best attractive destinations for multi-nationals that would be pulling out of China in the wake of the virus crisis and its consequential impact on global political equations. There are pharma city, textile park and so on in Hyderabad surroundings. KTR told the government officials and the industry associations in Telangana to get ready for developing more such attractive projects in order to draw the attention of global companies.

Analysts ask in what way similar opportunities are being explored by Jagan Reddy regime. After one year completion of his rule, CM Jagan is still stuck with Capital shifting, collisions with courts and, most of all, the worst gas leak tragedy in his proposed Capital Visakhapatnam. At a time when India is emerging as a best alternative for MNCs, AP should have created the necessary industrial climate. Analysts say it is far from satisfactory and lot more efforts have to be made to make AP ready for post-COVID industrial challenges.