ACB arrests Atchnnaidu? Chandrababu calls it kidnap

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials have taken former minister and TDP senior leader Atchannaidu into custody. The ACB launched a search at his residence at Nimmada in Srikakulam district. The searches were made in connection with allegations of corruption in the purchase of ESI medicines and medical appliances. At that time, Atchannaidu was labour minister. Very alarmingly, over 100 policemen gathered at the venue before taking him into custody. The high drama began right from midnight hours. This was being described as a serious misuse of the official machinery as part of the YCP government’s intimidatory tactics against rivals.

However, TDP National President and former CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged that his party leader was kidnapped just four days ahead of the Assembly session. He demanded that the DGP produce the party leader before the people immediately. The kidnap of Atchannaidu is part of a series of attacks on the backward classes in the state.

The ACB has already arrested several officials in the alleged ESI scam. The Jagan Reddy regime has created a political sensation by proceeding against the TDP Legislature Party Deputy Leader just ahead of the budget session.