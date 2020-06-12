Allari Naresh’s film heading for digital release

After scoring back to back hits and completing 50 films in his career in no time, Allari Naresh tasted a series of debacles. The actor’s market reached rock bottom and he is left with no interesting offers. He completed the shoot of his next film Bangaru Bullodu some time ago and the film is waiting for release. As per the latest news, the makers are in talks with Amazon Prime and the film will head for a direct digital release soon.

The post-production work reached the final stages and an official announcement would be made soon. Giri directed Bangaru Bullodu and AK Entertainments are the producers. Allari Naresh as of now is busy with Naandhi, a crime thriller that is in the final stages of shoot.