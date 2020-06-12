Gulabo Sitabo Review: Tiring and slow-paced

Gulabo Sitabo is the first biggie from Indian films that headed for a digital release. Set in Lucknow, the film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana played the lead roles in this slow-paced drama. Rising Sun Films and Kino Works bankrolled the film. Gulabo Sitabo released today on Amazon Prime. Amitabh and Ayushmann deliver top-class performances in their respective roles. Amitabh’s voice and his dubbing bring a fresh breath for the role. His body language looks new and he is well presented.

Ayushmann Khurrana looks natural and he delivers the role of Bankey with utmost ease. Both the lead actors are at loggerheads all the time and this is the USP of the film. The entertainment is not quite appealing. Surprisingly Gulabo Sitabo disappoints in many aspects for those who watched the previous films of Shoojit Sircar and loved his work.

The entire film is set in Lucknow and is shot across rustic locales. Apart from the performances, the background score, the artwork have been extremely supportive. Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Shrishti Srivastava were good in their roles. Though the film has a beautiful soul, the slow pace kills the film badly.

The climax episodes are well presented which brings the impression that the film is decent. Because of the slow pace, the film sounds lengthy. Some of the episodes are dragged and they fail to make an impact. Though Gulabo Sitabo looks realistic and is backed by honest performances, the overdose of drama and slow pace make this social satire strictly an average fare. On the whole, Gulabo Sitabo is a mixed bag.