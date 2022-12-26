Exclusive: Prabhas and Sukumar film on Cards

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is juggling between the sets of his upcoming films: Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s untitled film. He also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the shoot commences next year once Prabhas is done with all his current projects. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Prabhas gave his nod for Sukumar and the film starts rolling in 2024. Sukumar pitched up an idea and Prabhas loved it. The meeting took place recently. Sukumar too is keen to work with Prabhas after he is done with Pushpa: The Rule.

Abhishek Aggarwal, the man behind recent blockbusters like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 will produce this prestigious project. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is expected to co-produce this big-budget attempt. He is said to have paid huge advances for Prabhas and Sukumar after their meeting ended up on a positive note. An official announcement about the same will be made soon. Prabhas also commitments with top producers Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers. The projects are yet to get materialized as the producers are finding it tough to lock the right directors.