Pan-world release is the new stress for Producers

Pan-Indian cinema is the new trend of the country. Films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Karthikeya 2 and Kantara made big money in all the languages. Pan-Indian release is a huge stress for the producer as they have to invest big on the release. Though there are several Bollywood filmmakers ready to distribute South films, the entire risk lies on the producer. RRR director SS Rajamouli is promoting his film across the international circles and his next film with Mahesh Babu is expected to have a wide international release. The makers of Pushpa dubbed the film into Russian language but the film ended up as a disaster.

Pan-world release happens to be the new trend for Indian films. But this is a huge stress for the producers as there would be a huge stake involved. The film will have to fare exceptionally well to recover the investments. The actors are mounting pressure on the filmmakers to release their upcoming films in several countries. Dubbing alone involves so much investment and stress. The release investment will be huge. Pushpa: The Rule is expected to have an international release. There are several other films that are targeting an international release in 2023. Pan-world release is the new trend of Indian actors.