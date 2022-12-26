Jagan-Modi meet fixed for December 28

A meeting between Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fixed for December 28. The two leaders met early this month during the G20 conference held with the leaders of all parties in Delhi.

This would be the second meeting where Jagan Mohan Reddy and Narendra Modi would have a one on one meeting in the Prime Minister’s office. Sources say that the meeting is to brief the Prime Minister about the State government’s preparedness to hold G20 meetings at Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to host two meetings of the G20 nations at Visakhapatnam. The first meeting would be held on February 3 and 4, 2023, while the second meeting is scheduled for April 24.

The State government had constituted a high-level bureaucrats committee to make arrangements for the G20 nations meeting.

Besides this the chief minister is also expected to invite the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone for the steel plant in Kadapa. The chief minister had recently announced that foundation stone for the steel plant would be laid during this Pongal in January 2023.

The state government had given the steel plant contract to the JSW Steels Ltd owned by the Jindal Group. Sources say that the chief minister would also raise the issues of railway zone at Visakhapatnam, seaport at Ramayapatnam and other issues concerning the state.