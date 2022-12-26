Sensational deal for Vijay’s Next Film

Tamil Superstar Vijay is done with the shoot of Varisu, a family entertainer helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. This film releases for Sankranthi 2023. The actor gave his nod for Lokesh Kanagaraj and the project was planned to commence shoot in November but it got delayed as Vijay was occupied with the shoot of Varisu. The film is carrying terrific expectations and it is said to be a stylish action entertainer. The makers sealed a record deal and this is the highest for any South Indian film. The digital rights of this untitled film are sold for Netflix for a record price of Rs 160 crores. The deal includes the digital deal for all the languages.

Lokesh Kanagaraj delivered a massive blockbuster like Vikram this year and Vijay is on a success streak if his last film Beast is excluded. Netflix sealed the deal for a record price. Trisha is the leading lady and this film also has several actors essaying crucial roles. There are reports that Sanjay Dutt and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other prominent roles. The film is expected to have a pan-Indian release next year.