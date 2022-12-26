HUNT on The right Track?

Hunt, starring Nitro Star Sudheer Babu in the lead role, is touted to be an out & out action entertainer with makers bringing international stunt choreographers Renaud Favero & Bryan Viger whose noted works include the upcoming ‘John Wick 4’.

‘HUNT’ as the title promises is going to be high on action & thrills sticking true to its genre. The film will be interesting with no love or comedy tracks hindering the flow of the film to deliver an enhanced viewing experience to the audience.

This is now a clever move from the makers that they have made a high-action entertainer true to its genre keeping in mind the changes in the audience tastes in movie watching. In the past, movies that worked at the box office without any deviations were recently released, Vikram & GODFATHER.

The film also stars Srikanth and noted Tamil actor Bharat in prominent roles.HUNT is directed by Mahesh under the prestigious banner ‘Bhavya Creations’ by V Ananda Prasad. The film’s post-production is in full swing and gearing up for theatrical release soon.