CM offers prayers at CSI Church

Pulivendula (YSR District), Dec 25: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members and close relatives participated in the Christmas prayer service at the CSI Town Church here on Sunday.

After receiving the Christmas message from the pastor of CSI Town Church, the Chief Minister along with his mother YS Vijayamma and wife YS Bharathi Reddy cut the Christmas cake and extended greetings to each other. On the occasion, he also unveiled the New Year Calendar of the Church Association.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that it was a great joy to participate in the festive celebration with family members, close relatives and friends in the same Church every year on Christmas day.

The development of the state and the welfare of the people is the main goal. Believing that God’s grace will always be there for the State moving, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, ZP Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju, SP Anburajan, ASP Tushar Doody, Pulivendula Municipal Chairman Varaprasad and others were also present.