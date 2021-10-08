Exclusive: Prabhas to announce two new Films

Tollywood actor Prabhas spent close to five years on the franchise of Baahubali and the film made him a pan-Indian star. Though his next outing Saaho could not do well, several filmmakers are set with a big bet with Prabhas. The actor also signed a series of pan-Indian projects. His next film Radhe Shyam will release in all the Indian languages on January 14th. Salaar and Adipurush will head for release in 2022 in a similar manner and they are in shooting mode. National award-winning director Nag Ashwin roped in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone for a film which is tentatively titled Project K. This film is carrying huge expectations and is discussed widely.

Prabhas also surprised with his lineup of films. He announced his 25th film with Arjun Reddy sensation Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The script was rejected by several Tollywood actors but Prabhas signed the film on the first attempt. He is in talks with Bollywood director Siddharth Anand for a high voltage action entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this film. Top producer Dil Raju is keen to repeat the combination of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel soon. Prabhas is also in plans to announce both these projects by the time he completes the shoots of Salaar and Adipurush. His two new projects will be announced before the end of 2021. The actor decided to keep his dairy full for the next 3-4 years.