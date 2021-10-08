6 of the 11 YSRCP MLAs get negative score in Jagan’s internal survey

Who are the six MLAs who got negative scores in the internal surveys of the party? This is the biggest topic of discussion in the YSRCP these days in the Visakhapatnam district. Internal surveys commissioned by YSRCP top leadership has shown that the performance of as many as six MLAs is below par and the dissatisfaction levels are quite high.

If sources are to be believed, five of the MLAs are first-timers while the other is a senior MLA. The survey also showed that out of the 11 MLAs seats won by the YSRCP in 2019 elections, there is anti-incumbency in four seats. The survey also showed that if elections were to be held today, the opposition TDP is likely to increase its vote share, if not seats.

Sources say that YS Jagan collected the responses from the people who have been with the YSRCP even before his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. He reportedly felt that the feedback of the loyal party workers was important. The general complaints were about rampant groupism, inaccessibility and lack of response on public issues. However, there was a positive response for the Navaratnalu and other welfare schemes of the YSRCP.

Jagan is said to be getting similar surveys commissioned in every district to ascertain the public mood and the perception about the performance of the party MLAs. Sources say that across the state, there is considerable disappointment at the working style of several MLAs. However, the Opposition is still not in a position to capitalise on this anti-incumbency. Hence, Jagan wants to ensure that the image of the MLAs is improved forthwith to tide over the 2024 elections.