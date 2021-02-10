Exclusive: Ram Charan-Shankar-Dil Raju

A news broke out this evening that the big announcement about Ram Charan’s next film will be made official very soon. Ram Charan will work with sensational director Shankar in his next and it would be a pan Indian project. This would be his immediate next project after the release of RRR. Top producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this pan Indian project. Shankar is working on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 but there is no news about the project for some time. Ram Charan in this while will complete the shoot of RRR and Acharya that will release this year.

