Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film to explore a new Genre?

Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are all excited as the top actor will team up with the country’s top director and Tollywood pride SS Rajamouli. There are a lot of rumors going on about the project. As per the update coming from Bollywood media, the film will explore a never seen genre in Indian cinema. Rajamouli and Mahesh will work for a jungle-based adventure that will start rolling during the end of 2022. SS Rajamouli and his father V Vijayendra Prasad worked on the basic idea during the lockdown period.

This jungle-based adventure is based in African forests and will be made on a huge budget. The film will also bank high on VFX work and will be high on action. Rajamouli will focus on the script and the pre-production work of the project once he is done with RRR. The film will be produced by KL Narayana. Mahesh Babu will complete his current projects and will wait for Rajamouli.