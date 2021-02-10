Sunil’s back to back films for OTT

After the arrival of coronavirus, several filmmakers have penned scripts for digital platforms. Like Netflix, some of the Tollywood producers are producing films to release them on digital platforms directly and skip a theatrical release. Comedian turned actor Sunil tasted a series of flops and his theatrical market tumbled down. The actor is now focused on character-driven roles rather than lead roles in films. At the same time, he is also busy doing films for digital platforms.

Sunil and VN Aditya are working on a film that is produced by AK Entertainments. The shooting portions of the film are completed and this film will have its direct release on Aha soon. Saloni is the leading lady. Sunil also gave his nod for one more digital film that will start rolling soon. A debutant will direct this film which will release on Aha. Sunil is slowly turning busy with films for OTT platforms. He is also playing a crucial role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. His performance in Color Photo received decent response.