Exclusive: Ram Charan – Shankar film is a Political Thriller

The big news about Ram Charan’s next film is out recently and sensational director Shankar is on board to direct the project. Top producer Dil Raju is polling the resources for this Mega project and is working out on the budgets and other financials currently in Chennai along with Shankar. Both Ram Charan and Dil Raju are blown away with the narration of Shankar and gave their nod immediately. The film is said to be a racy political thriller and it will not feature any VFX and grand sets. But the film will be grand and will be packed with thrills and enough dose of action.

Dil Raju and Shankar locked the film’s budget which is kept under wraps as of now. The lead technicians are finalized currently and the shoot of the film commences later this year. There are a lot of speculations that the film would be a multi-starrrer which is untrue. Ram Charan is the only lead actor in this political drama. The film will have its theatrical release next year in all the Indian languages.