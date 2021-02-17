Following traffic rules is the need of the hour says NTR

Young Tiger NTR participated as the Guest of Honour for the 2021 Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference that took place in Hyderabad today. Tarak’s fans are much delighted with his presence in a public event after a while. The actor delivered an emotional speech reminding himself about his father Late Sri Hari Krishna garu and brother Nandamuri Janaki Ram who passed away in road accidents. He urged the citizens to be cautious and requested them to strictly follow the traffic rules.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “I am not here as an actor but as a responsible citizen who lost two family members to road accidents. Time to obey the traffic rules and following them strictly is the need of the hour”. NTR interacted with the cops and visited the stalls that are arranged on the spot. NTR and Ram Charan will resume the shoot of RRR from next week and the climax portions of the film are canned currently.