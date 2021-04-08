Exclusive: Ravi Teja signs one more new film

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja got the needed boost with Krack and the veteran actor is working without breaks. The shoot of his next film Khiladi is in the final stages and is announced for summer release. The actor also announced that he will be working with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a comic entertainer and the film will hit the floors from June. Ravi Teja will complete the shooting portions in quick schedules. The veteran actor is said to have signed one more project now.

Young producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas locked Ravi Teja for a film recently. A debutant will direct this project. Ravi Teja gave his final nod recently and the pre-production work of the film will start soon. The film is said to be an action entertainer and will start rolling during the end of this year. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced films like Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Viraata Parvam. He will soon produce films with Nani and Sharwanand. More details will be announced soon.