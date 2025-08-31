Exclusive: Record Breaking Digital Deal for Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The film directed by Boyapati Srinu has completed shoot and the film walked out of Dasara race. Top digital giants like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Jio Hotstar are competing to acquire the digital streaming rights of Akhanda 2 for all the languages. Netflix has Pawan Kalyan’s OG at the same time and they have quoted less amount. Jio Hotstar is on the top and they have acquired the digital rights of Akhanda 2 for a whopping price of Rs 85 crores. They only demand is to release the film in December so that it can be available for digital streaming during the Sankranthi holiday season.

For the quote of Rs 85 crores, the makers immediately closed the deal. This is the biggest ever deal for a Balakrishna’s film and is also one of the biggest digital deal for a Telugu film in the recent times. The film is currently in post-production phase and a song is pending to be shot. The makers will officially announce that the film will release on December 5th. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and Thaman is the music compose for this devotional action drama.