x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF

Published on August 31, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA
image
One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF
image
Exclusive: Record Breaking Digital Deal for Akhanda 2
image
Hombale Films achieves a rare feat

Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF

People Media Factory emerged as a top production house in Tollywood and they have a series of films in production. 2024 was a bad year for the production house and TG Vishwa Prasad lost big money. He is super confident on his upcoming projects Mirai and Raja Saab. Mirai features Teja Sajja and it is directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni. The makers have spent lavishly on the product and they are quite confident on the film. The makers have closed all the deals recently and they are in the profit zone before the film’s release.

A major portion from the budget has been recovered through the non-theatrical deals. Considering the buzz the film generated after the trailer release, it would be a cake walk for Mirai to recover the theatrical investment. People Media Factory has partnered with some of the major production houses like Dharma Productions, Hombale Films, AGS Entertainments and Gokulam Films to release the film in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is an own release for the production house and if Mirai lives up to the expectations, the film is a jackpot for People Media Factory. Mirai features Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram in other important roles.

Next One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor Previous Exclusive: Record Breaking Digital Deal for Akhanda 2
else

TRENDING

image
OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA
image
One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF

Latest

image
OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA
image
One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF
image
Exclusive: Record Breaking Digital Deal for Akhanda 2
image
Hombale Films achieves a rare feat

Most Read

image
Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?
image
Kodandaram and Azharuddin nominated for MLC posts
image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025