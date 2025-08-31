Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF

People Media Factory emerged as a top production house in Tollywood and they have a series of films in production. 2024 was a bad year for the production house and TG Vishwa Prasad lost big money. He is super confident on his upcoming projects Mirai and Raja Saab. Mirai features Teja Sajja and it is directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni. The makers have spent lavishly on the product and they are quite confident on the film. The makers have closed all the deals recently and they are in the profit zone before the film’s release.

A major portion from the budget has been recovered through the non-theatrical deals. Considering the buzz the film generated after the trailer release, it would be a cake walk for Mirai to recover the theatrical investment. People Media Factory has partnered with some of the major production houses like Dharma Productions, Hombale Films, AGS Entertainments and Gokulam Films to release the film in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is an own release for the production house and if Mirai lives up to the expectations, the film is a jackpot for People Media Factory. Mirai features Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram in other important roles.