x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor

Published on August 31, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA
image
One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF
image
Exclusive: Record Breaking Digital Deal for Akhanda 2
image
Hombale Films achieves a rare feat

One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been surviving in Hindi cinema with the tag of glamour doll and the daughter of Sridevi. The young beauty has delivered more than a half a dozen films in the past two years. She had big hopes on Param Sundari, her recent release. The film opened to decent reviews but the box-office numbers are not encouraging. The opening and weekend numbers indicate that Param Sundari is one more debacle for the actress in her career.

Though the trailer looked promising, the audience showed no interest to watch the film. Param Sundari is also a boring attempt that has Siddharth Malhotra playing the lead role. Janhvi Kapoor was very confident on the film and she promoted the film on all the platforms but the result was disappointing. The actress is shooting for Ram Charan’s Peddi which is her next biggie from South. She also has Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which is slated for October 2nd release.

Next OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA Previous Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF
else

TRENDING

image
OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA
image
One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF

Latest

image
OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA
image
One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai is a Jackpot for PMF
image
Exclusive: Record Breaking Digital Deal for Akhanda 2
image
Hombale Films achieves a rare feat

Most Read

image
Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?
image
Kodandaram and Azharuddin nominated for MLC posts
image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025