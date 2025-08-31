One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been surviving in Hindi cinema with the tag of glamour doll and the daughter of Sridevi. The young beauty has delivered more than a half a dozen films in the past two years. She had big hopes on Param Sundari, her recent release. The film opened to decent reviews but the box-office numbers are not encouraging. The opening and weekend numbers indicate that Param Sundari is one more debacle for the actress in her career.

Though the trailer looked promising, the audience showed no interest to watch the film. Param Sundari is also a boring attempt that has Siddharth Malhotra playing the lead role. Janhvi Kapoor was very confident on the film and she promoted the film on all the platforms but the result was disappointing. The actress is shooting for Ram Charan’s Peddi which is her next biggie from South. She also has Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which is slated for October 2nd release.