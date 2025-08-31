x
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Home > Movie News

OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA

Published on August 31, 2025 by snehith

OG sets sights on all time top 3 in USA

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming gangster drama OG is turning out to be a trendsetter in USA with its record breaking collections. Even though the release is three weeks away, the sensational advance sales of OG are creating a mass hysteria in trade circles. The pre-release sales are showing a huge jump with each passing day and the total gross is now nearing $ 700K. This is an unimaginable trend considering that OG is just a regional film and not a pan-India movie. In the next couple of days, $ 1 M will be surpassed with ease.

Going by the current trend, OG is likely to topple numerous existing records even before the trailer gets unveiled. There are strong chances for this Sujeeth directional to emerge as one of the highest grossing films of all time top 3 from its premieres shows. The biggest opener among Telugu films is Kalki 2898AD with $ 3.9M gross from premieres. RRR and Pushpa 2 are currently in the second and third places. NTR’s Devara notched up $ 2.8M last year and Salaar clocked $ 2.6M.

If the same momentum continues and the trailer strikes a chord, $ 3M opening looks like a cake walk for OG. The unprecedented buzz and the solid reports are going to reflect in the openings due to Pawan Kalyan’s tremendous stardom and terrific box office stamina. OG has been making huge waves from the very beginning of the shoot due to the genre and the backdrop. Pawan Kalyan’s vintage avatar in the teaser and two songs generated a humongous hype for the film.

Next Kaleshwaram Report To Spark Storm in Telangana Assembly Previous One more Shock for Janhvi Kapoor
