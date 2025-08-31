Kaleshwaram Report To Spark Storm in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana Assembly turned into a political battlefield as the government placed the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project before the House. Members received digital copies of the report, while floor leaders were handed pen drives containing the full document. A special debate has been scheduled for Sunday, where Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will make a detailed presentation.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Uttam said the discussion would begin at 4 PM and assured that the government is committed to a full and transparent debate. He added that after hearing every opinion, the state would decide on the way forward. Pointing to the project’s failures, he remarked that despite spending thousands of crores, Kaleshwaram had become a non-functional investment.

In a parallel development, BRS leader Harish Rao attempted to stop the report from being tabled by filing a lunch motion petition in the High Court. Since the plea was not heard, the government went ahead with its plan. The development has now shifted attention to whether BRS leaders will take part in the debate. With KCR unlikely to attend, the focus is on K.T. Rama Rao or Harish Rao to represent the party.

The session saw fiery exchanges between leaders. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the KCR family of creating social divisions, while K.T. Rama Rao hit back by questioning Congress’s silence on BC reservations in Parliament. Minister Seethaakka countered KTR, reminding him that it was the BRS government which enforced the 50 percent ceiling on reservations.

Amid this heated atmosphere, the Assembly also passed the amendment to the Panchayati Raj Act, further adding to the political intensity of the day.