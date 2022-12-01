Exclusive: Release dates of Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy and Vijay’s Varisu are in the Sankranthi 2023 race. The release dates of these films are yet to be made official by the makers. Yesterday, there were speculations that Varisu will release on January 12th but the makers are yet to lock the final date. The circulated poster is just a fake one. The release dates of Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy are finalized but they are not announced. Balayya’s Veerasimha Reddy would be the first release and the film will hit the screens on January 12th. Balakrishna himself fixed the muhurtam and revealed it to the makers.

Megastar’s Waltair Veerayya will release a day after and it will have a wide release on January 13th. Both these biggies will head for release in a gap of a day and the distributors are trying hard to accommodate a maximum number of screens for these films. Dil Raju, the producer of Varisu will lock the release date of the film as per the release date of Ajith’s film Thunivu. For now, the release dates of the Telugu films are finalized and both these films will head for a record release across the Telugu states.