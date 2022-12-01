Samantha’s promise for Kushi Team

Vijay Deverakonda tasted a massive debacle with Liger and the actor recovered soon. He is waiting from a long time to return back to work. His upcoming movie Kushi is kept on hold due to the health issues of the lead actress Samantha. The actress admitted that it is taking more time than longer to recover. The actress informed that she would return back to work and complete one schedule in December. Some of the crucial episodes on Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are planned to be shot in this schedule that will take place in Hyderabad.

The makers are making all the arrangements for the same. The film’s director Shiva Nirvana is also in plans to complete the shoot of this film at the earliest. As it is a romantic entertainer, Samantha’s role is crucial and it cannot be completed in one or two schedules. Vijay Deverakonda is eager to return back to the sets after the schedules are planned. Kushi may have its release in summer 2023 if the shoot gets completed by the end of February or the mid of March. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the new release date of the film will be announced soon.