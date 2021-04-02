Exclusive: Shankar to settle Indian 2 Issue

The legal team of Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court against Shankar after their next project Indian 2 is put on hold. Shankar is yet to respond about this but we have some exclusive piece of news. Shankar is keen to settle the issue with Lyca Productions and go-ahead to shoot the pending portions of Indian 2. He is also keen to meet Kamal Haasan and finalize the pending two schedules. 50 days of shoot is left pending as of now and Shankar will complete the portions after Kamal is done with the election campaign.

Shankar is all prepared for the shoot and his team are working on the schedules. Shankar also got a new team who is working on Ram Charan’s project. There would be a slight delay in Charan’s film but Shankar is keen to commence the shoot of Ram Charan’s pan Indian project in July or August. Dil Raju is on board as the producer. A clarity on these are expected by the end of April as per the discussions and meetings.