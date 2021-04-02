Vaisshnav Tej starts his 3rd Film 

‘Uppena’ marked the debut of Panja Vaisshnav Tej from the Mega family. The film won a huge appreciation and now Vaisshnav is on a roll. His third film is formally launched on Friday.

To be directed by Gireesaaya who helmed Tamil ‘Arjun Reddy’ will be directing Vaisshnav now.

Touted to be a family entertainer, BVSN Prasad will be bankroll the movie and Bapineedu will present it.

Vaisshnav’s mother vijaya and brother Sai Tej did the formalities of Switching on the camera and Clap.

The untitled movie will have Ketika Sharma as female lead. Shamdat will crank the camera work. More details to follow.