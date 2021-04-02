Nilam giving tensions to Naidu-Pawan from day one

As expected, the Opposition parties are strongly objecting to the decisions of State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney. In particular, the very first decision taken by Nilam goes directly against the demands of Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan. She has straightaway given notification for the ZPTC, MPTC polls without waiting for the court order on the case filed by the Jana Sena Party.

The JSP has petitioned the High Court seeking cancellation of the parishad polls held last year in view of the violations resorted to by the ruling party. The JPS sought a fresh notification for the parishad polls to ensure a free and fair poll now. However, Nilam Sawhney totally ignored this demand and started taking her decisions swiftly without taking the political parties into confidence.

Interestingly, Nilam called for an all party meeting to take their opinions on the parishad polls. But even before holding this meeting, she has released the notification. This is what has doubly irked Senani who is now swearing to take his fight to the next level.

Pawan has called for boycotting the all party called by Nilam. Already, the TDP is thinking of boycotting the ZPTC polls altogether. No wonder, Pawan will give strong counters to Nilam for her ‘alleged favours’ to Jagan right from day one.