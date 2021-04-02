Alia Bhatt tested positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is the latest to get tested positive for coronavirus. The actress is currently in home quarantine and canceled all her shoots for now. The actress is said to be taking all the needed precautions under the supervision of experts. Alia is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and the shoot came to a halt. Earlier before this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor are tested positive for coronavirus but Alia was tested negative for coronavirus.

Alia too went into isolation but she was tested negative for coronavirus. The actress is yet to complete the pending portions of the shoot for RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in RRR. The film releases on October 13th during Dasara. Gangubai Kathiawadi is aimed for July 30th release this year.