Wild Dog Movie Review

Wild Dog Movie Review

Nag joins NIA after a personal tragedy.

**********************************

Wild Dog is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action thriller film written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. Starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher. the film is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment. The film includes many terrorist incidents happened in India, including the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007.