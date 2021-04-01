Saradaga Kasepaina Lyrical: Soothing Number

Vishwak Sen will be seen romancing three heroines in his next film Paagal. Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha played the heroines opposite Vishwak Sen in the film directed by Naressh Koppili.

Lyrical video of second song Saradaga Kasepaina featuring Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj has been dropped. It’s a cool and soothing number with impressive composition by Radhan. Karthik and Purnima’s pleasant vocals and Ananta Sriram’s catchy lyrics make this an instant hit.

Paagal is done with its shoot and the film will be gracing the theatres on May 1st.