Pic Talk: Chiru Cooks Delicious Dishes For Nag

By
Telugu360
-
0

Nervousness is common for any actor ahead of his/her film’s release. Senior hero Nagarjuna too is no exception.

However, Chiranjeevi cooled his nerves prior to Wild Dog’s theatrical outing by cooking delicious dinner.

As is known, Chiru is a proficient cook and there are many fans in the industry for his delightful dishes.

“A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening @KChiruTweets, picture courtesy Surekha garu ,” tweeted Nag.

Nag has been hectic busy promoting Wild Dog for last few days and he is hoping for positive verdict from audiences.

