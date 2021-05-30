Exclusive: Three Tollywood films heading for a Digital Release

Tollywood is back into financial stress because of the second wave of coronavirus. With the virus severe, there is a panic situation among the people and it is clear that most of them would return back to theatres before taking up the vaccine for coronavirus. Trade analysts feel that there would be no releases this year though the shoots would commence at a later date. Some of the filmmakers are in talks for a direct digital release and the deals will be closed soon.

Venkatesh completed the shoot of Drishyam 2 in two back to back schedules. The makers closed the deal with Amazon Prime recently and the digital streaming date would be announced soon. Nithiin’s upcoming movie Maestro completed shoot and the makers are currently holding talks for a direct digital release. The deal will be finalized soon and the post-production work of Maestro is currently going on. Dil Raju is producing Vishwak Sen’s Paagal and the makers too are in plans for a direct digital release. The deal with Amazon will be closed soon and the film will stream in June. Some other filmmakers are in talks for a digital release for their projects and there would be a lot of films heading for a direct digital release this year.